Dr. Shelly Chvotzkin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shelly Chvotzkin, DO
Dr. Shelly Chvotzkin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their residency with PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Chvotzkin works at
Dr. Chvotzkin's Office Locations
Luminary Medical Group1250 S Tamiami Trl Ste 304, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 926-6553
Luminary Medical Group5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 570, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 926-6553
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional physician
About Dr. Shelly Chvotzkin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801094677
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chvotzkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chvotzkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chvotzkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chvotzkin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chvotzkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Chvotzkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chvotzkin.
