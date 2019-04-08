Overview

Dr. Shelly Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Hall works at SHELLY HALL MD in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.