Dr. Shelly Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shelly Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
Shelly Hall MD5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 825, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-0644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hall is absolutely outstanding.
About Dr. Shelly Hall, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.