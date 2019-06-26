Overview of Dr. Shelly Leeds-Richter, MD

Dr. Shelly Leeds-Richter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Leeds-Richter works at Woman's Health Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Cervical Polyps and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.