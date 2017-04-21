See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Shelly McNair, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shelly McNair, MD

Dr. Shelly McNair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. McNair works at Southwest Children's Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McNair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Children's Center
    5282 Medical Dr Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-8687
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 9:00am
    Sunday
    8:00am - 9:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Immunization Administration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 21, 2017
She is absolutely the best around. Not only does she take the time to explain everything to make sure you understand what's going on with your little one and does her best to make the time to see your child. I love her she is just the best!!!
Sabina in San Antonio, TX — Apr 21, 2017
Photo: Dr. Shelly McNair, MD
About Dr. Shelly McNair, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184628984
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Wilford Hall Usaf Pediatric Residency Program
Medical Education
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shelly McNair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McNair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McNair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McNair works at Southwest Children's Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. McNair’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. McNair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNair.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

