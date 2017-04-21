Dr. Shelly McNair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly McNair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shelly McNair, MD
Dr. Shelly McNair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. McNair works at
Dr. McNair's Office Locations
Southwest Children's Center5282 Medical Dr Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8687Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 9:00amSunday8:00am - 9:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely the best around. Not only does she take the time to explain everything to make sure you understand what's going on with your little one and does her best to make the time to see your child. I love her she is just the best!!!
About Dr. Shelly McNair, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1184628984
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf Pediatric Residency Program
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNair works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McNair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNair.
