Overview of Dr. Shelly McQuone, MD

Dr. Shelly McQuone, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley, Olean General Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. McQuone works at Keystone Physical Therapy in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.