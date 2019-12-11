Dr. Rivas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelly Rivas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shelly Rivas, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rivas works at
Locations
Ascension Lourdes Vestal Medical Center3101 Shippers Rd, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 251-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rivas was excellent. Professional, competent, and pleasant. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Shelly Rivas, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1477999886
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
