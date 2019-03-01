Dr. Shelly Savant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Savant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shelly Savant, MD
Dr. Shelly Savant, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Savant's Office Locations
- 1 324 Settlers Trace Blvd Ste 203, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 456-2403
-
2
Shelly N. Savant MD LLC1100 Andre St Ste 302, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 365-6797
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savant?
Dr. Savant is extremely caring, direct & intelligent. She was always there for my husband & spent a lot of time with him during appointments. She has even called him & taken her time explaining things. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Shelly Savant, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1285631085
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Savant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.