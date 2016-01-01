Dr. Shelly Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Thompson, MD
Dr. Shelly Thompson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Lsu Sch Med Mc and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Iberia Medical Center - Main Campus and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Pediatric Group of Acadiana - New I2308 E Main St Ste G, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 367-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Iberia Medical Center - Main Campus
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Lsu Sch Med Mc
- USL
- Pediatrics
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
