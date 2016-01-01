Dr. Timmons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelly Timmons, MD
Overview of Dr. Shelly Timmons, MD
Dr. Shelly Timmons, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health University Hospital and Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Dr. Timmons' Office Locations
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health University Hospital
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Shelly Timmons, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC
- Univ of Tennessee
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
