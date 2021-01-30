Dr. Shelly Yusuff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yusuff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Yusuff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shelly Yusuff, MD
Dr. Shelly Yusuff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yusuff's Office Locations
- 1 1844 Old Norcross Rd Bldg C, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Directions (678) 377-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was the only Dr in 7 years that told me to have my son tested for Autism. He was finally diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. She has him on the right medications and he is having a wonderful year in school. I will always be grateful to Dr Yusuff.
About Dr. Shelly Yusuff, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912077835
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yusuff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yusuff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yusuff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yusuff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yusuff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yusuff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yusuff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.