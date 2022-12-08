Dr. Shelsea Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelsea Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shelsea Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Piqua, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.
The Pediatric Group at UVMC Outpatient Care Center North280 Looney Rd Ste 203, Piqua, OH 45356 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The Pediatric Group at Upper Valley Medical CenterUvmc Phys Ofc Bld, Troy, OH 45373 Directions
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Johnson was wonderful. I highly recommend her!
- Children's Medical Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
