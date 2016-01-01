Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Shen Wang, MD
Dr. Shen Wang, MD is a Neuropathology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neuropathology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Isaac Bakst MD A Professional Corp.8929 University Center Ln Ste 207, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 457-4870
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
About Dr. Shen Wang, MD
- Neuropathology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1710073481
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Neuropathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.