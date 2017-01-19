Dr. Shenbagavalli Palaniswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palaniswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shenbagavalli Palaniswamy, MD
Dr. Shenbagavalli Palaniswamy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Elegance Body Enhancement Centers2008 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 120, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (972) 695-9630
Hebron Pediatrics Pllc3020 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 300, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 695-9630
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The doctor is very nice and does a complete checkup like vision and hearing. Appointments are pretty much available any day. The doctor explains each step and provides guidelines. I strongly recommend.
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tamil
- 1376724336
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College
Dr. Palaniswamy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palaniswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palaniswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palaniswamy speaks Spanish and Tamil.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Palaniswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palaniswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palaniswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palaniswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.