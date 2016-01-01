Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shenelle Wilson
Overview of Dr. Shenelle Wilson
Dr. Shenelle Wilson is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-0211Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Georgia Urology5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1844
- 3 1301 Shiloh Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (404) 913-2891
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 913-2891
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shenelle Wilson
- Urology
- English
- 1215283775
