Dr. Sheng-Han Kuo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheng-Han Kuo, MD
Dr. Sheng-Han Kuo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kuo works at
Dr. Kuo's Office Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
DrKuo is a genius, also research scientist and b St neurologist in New York City
About Dr. Sheng-Han Kuo, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1427200195
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuo works at
Dr. Kuo speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
