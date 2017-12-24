Overview of Dr. Sheng Ye, MD

Dr. Sheng Ye, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ye works at Alexey Volokhov, MD in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.