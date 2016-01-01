Overview of Dr. Sheng-Yong Wang, MD

Dr. Sheng-Yong Wang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wuhan University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Sheng-Yong Wang, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.