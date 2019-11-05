See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbus, GA
Dr. Shenita White, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Columbus, GA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shenita White, MD

Dr. Shenita White, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.

Dr. White works at Chattahoochee Plastic Surgery in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chattahoochee Plastic Surgery
    2430 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 494-7700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Birthmark
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Birthmark

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2019
    Dr.white is AMAZING....made my dreams become a reality....cant thank her enough
    Erica Holland — Nov 05, 2019
    About Dr. Shenita White, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760630974
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Medical Center
    Internship
    • Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shenita White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White works at Chattahoochee Plastic Surgery in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

    Dr. White has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

