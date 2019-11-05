Dr. Shenita White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shenita White, MD
Overview of Dr. Shenita White, MD
Dr. Shenita White, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.
Dr. White's Office Locations
Chattahoochee Plastic Surgery2430 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 494-7700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.white is AMAZING....made my dreams become a reality....cant thank her enough
About Dr. Shenita White, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760630974
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Emory University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. White speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
