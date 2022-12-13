Overview of Dr. Shepard Weiner, MD

Dr. Shepard Weiner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center



Dr. Weiner works at CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.