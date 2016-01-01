Overview of Dr. Shephali Patel, MD

Dr. Shephali Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Humboldt Park Health and Thorek Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Community Mental Health Services in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.