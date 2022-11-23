Dr. Shepherd Pryor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pryor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shepherd Pryor, MD
Overview of Dr. Shepherd Pryor, MD
Dr. Shepherd Pryor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Pryor works at
Dr. Pryor's Office Locations
Valley Facial Plastic Surgery9097 E Desert Cove Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 614-0499
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pryor is a highly skilled surgeon. He has the absolutely best personality. He will make you feel like you are his most important patient. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Shepherd Pryor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760469258
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Mayo Medical School
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Princeton
Dr. Pryor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pryor accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pryor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pryor has seen patients for Dizziness, Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Pryor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
