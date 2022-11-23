Overview of Dr. Shepherd Pryor, MD

Dr. Shepherd Pryor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Pryor works at Valley ENT, Scottsdale, AZ in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.