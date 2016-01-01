Overview

Dr. Shera Raisen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Raisen works at Brentwood Concierge Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.