Dr. Sherali Khurshid, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurshid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherali Khurshid, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sherali Khurshid, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Dr. Khurshid works at
Locations
-
1
Poughkeepsie Dental22 Ibm Rd Ste 203B, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 202-9056
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khurshid?
About Dr. Sherali Khurshid, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1447309679
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khurshid accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khurshid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khurshid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khurshid works at
Dr. Khurshid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurshid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurshid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurshid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.