Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shereen Hashmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shereen Hashmi, MD
Dr. Shereen Hashmi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hashmi works at
Dr. Hashmi's Office Locations
-
1
American Arthritis and Osteoporosis Care Center LLC439 E Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 781-1749
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hashmi?
I have been a patient since 2006, she has always been very professional and given very thorough explanation of my disease process.
About Dr. Shereen Hashmi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1033159322
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Hlth Scis Ctr
- Trenton Affil Hosps
- Trenton Affil Hosps
- Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashmi works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.