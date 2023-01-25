See All Dermatopathologists in Duluth, GA
Dr. Shereen Timani, MD

Dermatopathology
4.4 (300)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shereen Timani, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Timani works at Johns Creek Dermatology & Family Medicine in Duluth, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johns Creek Dermatology
    6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 771-6591
    Springs Dermatology - MD
    6400 Blue Stone Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 769-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss

Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 300 ratings
    Patient Ratings (300)
    5 Star
    (241)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Timani has been my doctor for many years. I have had many different reasons to go to her office, and I have never had a hard time getting in, and there has never been a time when she didn't have a smile on her face and has always taken care of my concerns. I have recommended her many times to others as well, and will continue to do that. Great location, staff and services.
    R. Storey — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Shereen Timani, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851505077
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
