Overview

Dr. Shereen Timani, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Timani works at Johns Creek Dermatology & Family Medicine in Duluth, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.