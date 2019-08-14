Overview of Dr. Sheref Hassan, MD

Dr. Sheref Hassan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Hassan works at Mount Sinai Doctors-Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.