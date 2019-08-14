See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Sheref Hassan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sheref Hassan, MD

Dr. Sheref Hassan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Hassan works at Mount Sinai Doctors-Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Hassan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Icahn School of Medicine At Mount Sinai
    300 Cadman Plz W Fl 18, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 210-6000
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center
    15 Engle St Ste 102, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 753-8862
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Elbow Sprain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Elbow Sprain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sheref Hassan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003112244
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Bronx (New York)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
