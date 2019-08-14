Dr. Sheref Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheref Hassan, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheref Hassan, MD
Dr. Sheref Hassan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Hassan's Office Locations
Icahn School of Medicine At Mount Sinai300 Cadman Plz W Fl 18, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 210-6000Friday9:00am - 1:00pm
Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center15 Engle St Ste 102, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 753-8862Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Both I and my wife were very impressed and pleased with the experience we had with Dr. Hassan. I found Dr. Hassan to be very professional and knowledgeable in his field, as well as personable, caring and a refreshing individual. Dr. Hassan made us feel as though we were the most important people to him, giving us individual attention and several options to correct my situation that I received from a car accident. There was never any questions unanswered and never any hesitation in responding to our needs. Dr. Hassan kept my wife informed during and after the surgery and continued in the same manner during our follow-up visits. I have no hesitation in recommending Dr. Hassan to any individual in search of an orthopedic surgeon. I believe Dr. Hassan is a true professional, who is also a truthful, candid, and a compassionate individual, something that not all physician exhibit.
About Dr. Sheref Hassan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Bronx (New York)
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Columbia University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hassan speaks Arabic and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
