Dr. Sherene Nagarajah, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherene Nagarajah, MD
Dr. Sherene Nagarajah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nagarajah's Office Locations
American Current Care of California A Medical Corporation315 S ABBOTT AVE, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 790-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sherene Nagarajah, MD
- English, Spanish
- 1710917539
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagarajah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagarajah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagarajah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagarajah speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagarajah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagarajah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagarajah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagarajah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.