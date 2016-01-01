See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Milpitas, CA
Dr. Sherene Nagarajah, MD

Internal Medicine
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sherene Nagarajah, MD

Dr. Sherene Nagarajah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nagarajah works at Concentra Urgent Care in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nagarajah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Current Care of California A Medical Corporation
    315 S ABBOTT AVE, Milpitas, CA 95035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 790-2900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Sherene Nagarajah, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710917539
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherene Nagarajah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagarajah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagarajah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagarajah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagarajah works at Concentra Urgent Care in Milpitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nagarajah’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagarajah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagarajah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagarajah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagarajah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

