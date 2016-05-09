Dr. Sheri Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Campbell, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheri Campbell, MD
Dr. Sheri Campbell, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
-
1
Sheri Campbell1791 Mulkey Rd, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 732-5400
-
2
Sheri Campbell MD51 Hiram Dr Bldg B, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 945-8345
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I seen Dr. Campbell and I think she is awesome. She listened to what I had to say and addressed my problems. She also gave me reading materials too help with some of my questions. I would definitely recommend her to my friends. I have seen her more than once and I do have to wait sometimes but I also have to wait at my other Doctors office's as well so it's not that big of an issue for me plus she is worth the wait.
About Dr. Sheri Campbell, MD
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134192529
Education & Certifications
- Univ Tx Med Branch Hosps, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Wake Forest School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
