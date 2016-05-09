See All Podiatrists in Austell, GA
Dr. Sheri Campbell, MD

Podiatry
2.8 (35)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sheri Campbell, MD

Dr. Sheri Campbell, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Campbell works at Sheri Campbell in Austell, GA with other offices in Hiram, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sheri Campbell
    1791 Mulkey Rd, Austell, GA 30106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 732-5400
  2. 2
    Sheri Campbell MD
    51 Hiram Dr Bldg B, Hiram, GA 30141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 945-8345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    May 09, 2016
    I seen Dr. Campbell and I think she is awesome. She listened to what I had to say and addressed my problems. She also gave me reading materials too help with some of my questions. I would definitely recommend her to my friends. I have seen her more than once and I do have to wait sometimes but I also have to wait at my other Doctors office's as well so it's not that big of an issue for me plus she is worth the wait.
    Teresa in Dallas, GA — May 09, 2016
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Univ Tx Med Branch Hosps, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Medical Education

