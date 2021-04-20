Dr. Sheri Dewan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Dewan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheri Dewan, MD
Dr. Sheri Dewan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Dewan works at
Dr. Dewan's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Tri City Balance Center S.c.302 Randall Rd Ste 104A, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Dewan while in the ER as a result of an extruded disc that caused me an insane amount of pain. Despite her busy schedule, she made the time to come see me and listen to me describe the situation. After providing a few options, she recommended surgery, which was completed a few weeks later...and I haven't felt pain since. I found Dr. Dewan to be helpful, professional, compassionate and EXTREMELY good at her job. If I had a buck for every person I told about her, I'd be driving a new Tesla. She's outstanding, and I couldn't have asked for a better doctor or a better experience.
About Dr. Sheri Dewan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.