Dr. Sheri Funderburk, MD
Dr. Sheri Funderburk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pennington, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Capital Endocrinology2 Capital Way Ste 290, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 303-4300
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
After going to four different Doctors I was able to get in to Dr Funderburk. She is hands down the best!
About Dr. Sheri Funderburk, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Funderburk has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funderburk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
