Dr. Sheri Gipson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gipson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Gipson, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheri Gipson, MD
Dr. Sheri Gipson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School-Houston and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Gipson works at
Dr. Gipson's Office Locations
-
1
Sheri L Gipson, MD10099 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0686
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gipson?
I had a surgery with Dr. Gipson 2 years ago and she removed a polyp inside my uterus. Before that I had sharp pain, which gone since the surgery. All went very smooth and all billed in-network. Very pleased patient here! Ts.B
About Dr. Sheri Gipson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184738833
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School-Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gipson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gipson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gipson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gipson works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gipson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gipson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gipson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gipson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.