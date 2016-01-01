Dr. Sheri Koplik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koplik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Koplik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sheri Koplik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Mission Medical Plaza26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 250, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 (949) 364-3570
Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Cardiology
19 years of experience
English
NPI: 1902959612
TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Internal Medicine
Dr. Koplik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Koplik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Koplik works at
Dr. Koplik has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koplik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koplik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koplik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koplik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.