Dr. Sheri Lagin, MD
Dr. Sheri Lagin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
NYU Langone Medical Center59 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 308-4038
Sheri is an excellent dermatologist, with a lot of experience across the spectrum of diagnosis and treatment. She knows what she is doing and is very professional and caring toward her patients. I would recommend her very highly.
About Dr. Sheri Lagin, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1669460416
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NY Univ|Yale-New Haven Hosp Ct
- Johns Hopkins/Baltimore Cit
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Lagin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagin has seen patients for Rosacea and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagin.
