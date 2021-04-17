See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sheri Lagin, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (10)
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sheri Lagin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Lagin works at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Medical Center
    59 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 308-4038

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening

Rosacea
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Lipomas
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 17, 2021
    Sheri is an excellent dermatologist, with a lot of experience across the spectrum of diagnosis and treatment. She knows what she is doing and is very professional and caring toward her patients. I would recommend her very highly.
    Robert Taylor — Apr 17, 2021
    About Dr. Sheri Lagin, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669460416
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • NY Univ|Yale-New Haven Hosp Ct
    • Johns Hopkins/Baltimore Cit
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lagin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lagin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lagin works at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lagin’s profile.

    Dr. Lagin has seen patients for Rosacea and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

