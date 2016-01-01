Dr. Sheri Lim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Lim, DO
Dr. Sheri Lim, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Lim works at
Oak Street Health High Point2850 S Main St Ste 104, High Point, NC 27263 Directions (336) 645-8591
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sheri Lim, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1881628121
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Mercy
- Atlantic City Med Ctr
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.