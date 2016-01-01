See All Internal Medicine Doctors in High Point, NC
Internal Medicine
32 years of experience

Dr. Sheri Lim, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Lim works at Oak Street Health High Point in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health High Point
    2850 S Main St Ste 104, High Point, NC 27263 (336) 645-8591

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. Sheri Lim, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1881628121
    Education & Certifications

    • UPMC Mercy
    • Atlantic City Med Ctr
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
