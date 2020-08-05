Dr. Sheri Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheri Lopez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Southeastern Cardiology Associates, P.C.2300 Manchester Expy Ste H104, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 243-4500
-
2
Southeastern Cardiology2121 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 243-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Seems to care and listen to my problems and concerns. Recommends treatment options.
About Dr. Sheri Lopez, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1255303897
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Naval Med Center Portsmouth
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Cardiovascular Disease
