Dr. Sheri Mancini, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheri Mancini, MD
Dr. Sheri Mancini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Mancini works at
Dr. Mancini's Office Locations
1
Pittsburgh Office420 E North Ave Ste 304, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-4068
2
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (878) 332-4271Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
3
Ahn Wexford Hospital12351 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 359-4068
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Dr Mancini today 1-9-18. I was taken into the exam room within 4 minutes of my arrival & Dr Mancini came into the room shortly thereafter. She was very friendly and extremely thorough. She confirmed my suspicions that I needed hernia surgery. Dr Mancini explained, in detail, what was involved and addressed my questions and concerns. It was a great visit. I will report back after my surgery on 1-31-18.
About Dr. Sheri Mancini, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1861450777
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Westminster College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mancini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.