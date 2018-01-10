See All General Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Sheri Mancini, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (20)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sheri Mancini, MD

Dr. Sheri Mancini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.

Dr. Mancini works at Allegheny Surgical Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Mancini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Office
    420 E North Ave Ste 304, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-4068
  2. 2
    Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services
    12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (878) 332-4271
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Ahn Wexford Hospital
    12351 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-4068

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 10, 2018
    I had my first visit with Dr Mancini today 1-9-18. I was taken into the exam room within 4 minutes of my arrival & Dr Mancini came into the room shortly thereafter. She was very friendly and extremely thorough. She confirmed my suspicions that I needed hernia surgery. Dr Mancini explained, in detail, what was involved and addressed my questions and concerns. It was a great visit. I will report back after my surgery on 1-31-18.
    James G in Lower Burrell, PA — Jan 10, 2018
    About Dr. Sheri Mancini, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861450777
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Internship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Westminster College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheri Mancini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mancini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mancini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

