Dr. Sheri Puffer, MD
Dr. Sheri Puffer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Women's Health Services1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 505, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 277-9415
Women's Health Services5005 S Cooper St Ste 275, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 277-9415Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Several years ago I had to switch my GYNO due to my was retiring. I tried a couple that didn’t fit me and then I found Dr Puffer. Been going to her for a few years ….
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215100656
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas
Dr. Puffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
