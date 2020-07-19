See All Pediatricians in Pleasant Prairie, WI
Dr. Sheri Silva Rocco, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (9)
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sheri Silva Rocco, MD

Dr. Sheri Silva Rocco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pleasant Prairie, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Silva Rocco works at Aurora Children Health in Pleasant Prairie, WI with other offices in Kenosha, WI and Milwaukee, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silva Rocco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Pleasant Prairie Ambulatory Surgery Center
    12500 Aurora Dr, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 857-6300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Aurora Pediatrics
    10400 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 948-6710
  3. 3
    Aurora Medical Group Inc.
    3301 W Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 948-6710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Wellness Examination
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Wellness Examination
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 19, 2020
    Dr Rocco has taken care of my children for 18 years. She is warm, friendly & excited to see them at their appointments. I recommend her & her office 1000%
    — Jul 19, 2020
    About Dr. Sheri Silva Rocco, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silva Rocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silva Rocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva Rocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva Rocco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva Rocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva Rocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

