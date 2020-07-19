Dr. Silva Rocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheri Silva Rocco, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheri Silva Rocco, MD
Dr. Sheri Silva Rocco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pleasant Prairie, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Silva Rocco's Office Locations
Aurora Pleasant Prairie Ambulatory Surgery Center12500 Aurora Dr, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 857-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aurora Pediatrics10400 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-6710
Aurora Medical Group Inc.3301 W Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (262) 948-6710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Rocco has taken care of my children for 18 years. She is warm, friendly & excited to see them at their appointments. I recommend her & her office 1000%
About Dr. Sheri Silva Rocco, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1376650622
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva Rocco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva Rocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva Rocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva Rocco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva Rocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva Rocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.