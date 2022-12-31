Dr. Sheri Saltzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Saltzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheri Saltzman, MD
Dr. Sheri Saltzman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus
Dr. Saltzman works at
Dr. Saltzman's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side215 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saltzman?
I've been a patient of Dr. Saltzman for years. She's thorough, thoughtful, and has a nice sense of humor. She's always spot-on when diagnosing problems and follows up quickly with responses to your concerns. The nurses and other support staff are lovely too and I never have to wait long.
About Dr. Sheri Saltzman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1508956780
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saltzman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltzman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltzman works at
Dr. Saltzman has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.