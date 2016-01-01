Overview of Dr. Sheri Shimizu-Saito, MD

Dr. Sheri Shimizu-Saito, MD is a Pulmonologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Shimizu-Saito works at STRAUB CLINIC & HOSPITAL, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.