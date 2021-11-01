Overview of Dr. Sheri Slezak, MD

Dr. Sheri Slezak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Slezak works at Center for Aortic Disease in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.