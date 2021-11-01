Dr. Sheri Slezak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slezak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Slezak, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheri Slezak, MD
Dr. Sheri Slezak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Slezak works at
Dr. Slezak's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Aortic Disease419 W Redwood St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-2360
- 2 6701 N Charles St, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 328-2360
-
3
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-2360Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slezak?
Dr. Slezak did a PHENOMENAL job on my breast reduction. Her staff were also fantastic in assisting with insurance, etc. I am a little over six months post-op and am so, so happy with the results. Would highly recommend to anyone considering this procedure.
About Dr. Sheri Slezak, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1962424879
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slezak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slezak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slezak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slezak works at
Dr. Slezak has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slezak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Slezak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slezak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slezak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slezak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.