Dr. Sheridan Lam, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheridan Lam, MD
Dr. Sheridan Lam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Lam's Office Locations
Dupage Ophthalmology2500 S Highland Ave Ste 110, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 495-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend this eye doctor office! Great doctor! Very professional place. I feel I always get the best care.
About Dr. Sheridan Lam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- U Ia Hosps-Clins
- U South Fla
- Swedish Convenant Hosp
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Nrthwstrn U Feinberg Sch Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lam speaks Mandarin.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
