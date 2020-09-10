Dr. Sherief Shawki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shawki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherief Shawki, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherief Shawki, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Shawki works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shawki?
Dr. Shawki performed a colon resection for me in October 2018. He was able to remove the tumor completely, and was able to avoid an ostomy. I recovered very quickly because of his expertise. His P.A., Beth Bandi was also wonderful
About Dr. Sherief Shawki, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1861714222
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shawki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawki accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shawki using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shawki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shawki works at
Dr. Shawki has seen patients for Colectomy, Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) and Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shawki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shawki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shawki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shawki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shawki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.