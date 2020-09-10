See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Sherief Shawki, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Sherief Shawki, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Shawki works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) and Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sep 10, 2020
    Dr. Shawki performed a colon resection for me in October 2018. He was able to remove the tumor completely, and was able to avoid an ostomy. I recovered very quickly because of his expertise. His P.A., Beth Bandi was also wonderful
    Jane Tallmadge — Sep 10, 2020
    About Dr. Sherief Shawki, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Dr. Sherief Shawki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shawki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shawki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shawki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shawki works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Shawki’s profile.

    Dr. Shawki has seen patients for Colectomy, Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) and Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shawki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shawki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shawki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shawki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shawki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

