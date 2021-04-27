Overview of Dr. Sherif Ammar, MD

Dr. Sherif Ammar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.



Dr. Ammar works at CBCC in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA and Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.