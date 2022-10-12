Overview

Dr. Sherif Andrawes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cairo Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Andrawes works at Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.