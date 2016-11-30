Overview of Dr. Sherif El Bayadi, MD

Dr. Sherif El Bayadi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. El Bayadi works at PULMONARY HEALTH PHYSICIANS in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY and Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.