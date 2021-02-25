Overview of Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD

Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Huntington Hospital.



Dr. El-Harazi works at Lugene Eye Institute in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.