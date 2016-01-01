Dr. Elhanafi accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherif Elhanafi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherif Elhanafi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Elhanafi works at
Locations
-
1
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5205
-
2
University Medical Center of El Paso4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5200Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sherif Elhanafi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619237534
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
