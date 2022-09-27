Overview

Dr. Sherif Farag, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Farag works at Sherif A Farag MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.