Dr. Sherif Farag, MD
Dr. Sherif Farag, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Gihan Makram Elmeniawy-farag MD PC5091 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-0221
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
AMAZING. Sarah and Olivia are amazing staff members. The whole office is very attentive and Dr. Farag is one of the most caring medical professionals I've ever come across. 5/5 stars
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861467250
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Dr. Farag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farag accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farag works at
Dr. Farag has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farag speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Farag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farag.
