Dr. Sherif Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif Hanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherif Hanna, MD
Dr. Sherif Hanna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna's Office Locations
-
1
Belmont Eye Surgery3020 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 533-1097
-
2
Belmont Eye Clinic Canfield Office4137 Boardman Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406 Directions (330) 533-1097
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanna?
About Dr. Sherif Hanna, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023087806
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Astigmatism, Trichiasis and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.